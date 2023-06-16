I am proud to endorse Jasmine Schneider as the future Mayor of Davenport. Overlooked by media thus far, Mrs. Schneider has been diligently conducting her mayoral campaign for well over a month. In a time of nonexistent, effective or substantive leadership at City Hall, Mrs. Schneider emerges as the most promising choice for the impending November election.

She brings an invigorating vision to the table, one that centers on restorative justice, funding of affordable housing and the rejuvenation of the West End. In her, Davenport has a candidate who not only embodies the spirit of unity, but also champions it as a tenet for bringing together our diverse community.

The local media has yet to highlight her relentless efforts, despite receiving her press release. This lack of coverage is regrettable, but certainly not defining. Therefore, I would like to urge all Davenport residents to proactively seek out more information about her campaign.

Your support for Jasmine Schneider could be the pivotal contribution that sets Davenport on the path to become a city defined by justice, affordability, revitalization, and unity. Not one defined by incompetence and half-truths.

Alexandra Dermody

Davenport