Letter:Enforce loitering laws

No loitering signs abound in the QCA at convenience stores open 24/7 and other stores open early and late — places where disaffected, lost souls spite the signs in respites from hitchhiking. All of us know these drifters do pass through. They transgress these signs with practiced ease to approach for “change to buy something to eat.” Like many, I have been so panhandled. The pitch varies, but the theme is the same, give me money, I need it right now for a basic human need. Very compelling plea, I must say. Now retired, I used it myself with my employer at contract renewal time. So I gave the drifter who was begging money at my car door in a store parking lot one day high credit for chutzpah. As he approached for “change,” I wondered how he got where he is in life, outside enduring the elements, versus me, a retired professor, sitting comfortably in my car and living in a nice retirement village. I bet his is a very interesting story.