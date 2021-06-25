 Skip to main content
Letter: Enforce the law
Cars and other motorized vehicles are traveling all over Davenport with no plates on. You only have to drive a few blocks to witness this. Many cars will have very dark-tinted windows, which is illegal. Why aren’t laws being enforced? I called the police department about both these issues and they made excuses like "officers on calls don't have time" and "people will peel off the tint before court."

Why can't they enforce the law when they're cruising. Also, the excuse that they remove the tint is nonsense. It's not easy to remove it.

I just don't accept the excuses to not enforce laws. If any one of these many cars are involved in a crime (like the Redstone shooting), no one would be able to identify the cars or suspects.

Police want help and that is great. I would be more than willing to do so given the opportunity, but by giving a pass to illegally tinted windows and cars with no plates, they are cutting off a citizen's main method of helping. Not just in this case, but all others.

If police would do their job, I would be able to do mine as a good citizen. I know police get upset when someone tells them how to do their job or questions tactics, but they should listen to what I am saying because getting upset at someone pointing out illegal activity is not productive in stopping all the troubles we are having.

Jerry Freese

Davenport

