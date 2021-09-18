Letter: Enjoy the game at home

My husband and I are graduates of the University of Iowa. He is a pharmacist and I have a PhD.
The first football game of the season between Iowa and Indiana was fantastic. I must say we were both disturbed by a packed Kinnick Stadium and thousands of people sitting side by side wearing no masks. The sad scenario is only each person knows if they have been vaccinated against Covid. Our question: How can thousands of football fans be extremely careless in not protecting themselves and the lives of others?
Covid travels quickly and if this virus continues to transmit to people who are flippantly careless, they will not only lose their lives but members of their family and friends as well.
Become enlightened, get vaccinated, wear clean masks, and wash your hands.
Most of all stay away from crowds of people. Your home TV is a perfect place to enjoy a football game.
June Fahlenkamp
Moline