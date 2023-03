Got to tell you. I buy your paper every Sunday. One of the main reasons is to read Don Wooten's editorial. Always enlightening.

Especially enjoyed latest on president Jimmy Carter. Probably president with the most integrity in my lifetime. Unfortunately, he was dealt a bad hand during his term, oil embargo, hostage crisis, brother that had his own beer "Billy Beer" etc.

Through it all, he kept his integrity his whole life. Nice touch by Mr. Wooten to honor him.

Rick Johannsen

Morrison, Ill.