Letter: Enlightening

In regard to the letter, "Helping Putin" in the March 10 newspaper, I would like to suggest you go back and read the editorial in the March 8 newspaper titled "Russian Oil Trap." It is very enlightening.

Evelyn Lemon

Aledo

