Letter: Enlist

Friday, Nov. 20, was akin to an Illinois D-Day invasion. Our 12,671,821 citizen soldiers all would do well to make the mental paradigm shift to obey our state's commanding officer. We are members of 253 fighting Illini field armies (of 50,000 or more soldiers each), whose duty is to demolish the enemy ranks of the insidious novel coronavirus.

It is relentless in its expanding invasion of our state, our communities, our homes, and our bodies. Know that we are surrounded by a superior force, capable of inflicting great harm, lasting ill-effects to our health, and death to all ages.

Your uniform is a mask. It is also your only weapon.

On Nov. 20, you were assigned to quarantine at base camp in your dwelling.

If you must venture into enemy virus-held areas, you are required to be in uniform.

Our orders are to be patient and brave and to follow orders — for the good of the corps.

Stephanie A. Vavra

Morrison, Ill.

