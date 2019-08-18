Over 70 percent of homicides here are gun-related, more than twice as many as in Canada and 25 times more than in the United Kingdom. The ratio of guns to people in the U.S. is 1.2 to 1 — the next most heavily armed population is that of Yemen, where the ratio is 1 to 2.
There are 40,000 gun related-deaths annually in the U.S. Gun violence is becoming so frequent that we are in danger of becoming accustomed to thinking of it as a normal occurrence.
Many regard this as a reasonable trade off to sustain the rights outlined in the 2nd Amendment which reads as follows: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."
Gun rights activists focus only on the last 14 words, and ignore the first 13. We no longer rely on armed militias to protect our state — they were abolished in 1903 and replaced by the National Guard. "But you need a gun for self protection," they say. Rubbish. Studies have clearly shown that people living in a house with a gun are more likely to die from a bullet than if they live in a house without one.
The other night my son’s apartment and those around him were fired upon. The bullets narrowly missed him, thank goodness. Nowhere is it safe anymore. Meaningful restrictions on gun ownership are long overdue. Enough already.
Peter Metcalf
Bettendorf