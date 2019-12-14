Letter: Enough dirt to bury him

Trump tried to get dirt on Joe and Hunter Biden, but what he's done is dig a big hole for himself. All that has led up to impeachment is his own doing. His tweets and especially the ignorant rhetoric from his own mouth. He has a knack for getting other people to do his dirty work; several of his associates are in jail. Now he has been caught, and there's enough dirt too bury him.

As a retired senior citizen, I had the time to see and listen intently to the numerous respected, dedicated state department people, ambassadors and constitutional experts. The wrongdoing by Trump was made overwhelmingly evident.

When it gets to the Senate trial, everyone will go on record with their vote either condoning Trumps' actions or opposing them. For those who choose to support Trump, you will be affirming that it's OK to invite foreign involvement into our elections; it's OK to obstruct justice and you believe a president can do anything he wants to benefit himself.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Imagine the next time you campaign for reelection. You will have to defend your vote for the most corrupt president in our history, a person who is on record for telling thousands of lies and has been more of a deal breaker than a deal maker.

America needs to stand for truth, justice, decency and our Constitution.