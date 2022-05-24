Letter: Enough division, let's work together

So as I listened to President Biden (and I don't know that he is the answer) speak after the horrific shooting in Buffalo, he sounded deeply saddened and affected.

Yet — as I bounce around the various idiots on talk TV, I hear a few speak of how this heartfelt speech is politically motivated.

Really? Like Reagan after the Challenger tragedy? Like Clinton after Oklahoma City? Like Trump after Las Vegas?

This "us vs. them" crap has to stop. And the only way it can stop is by us.

We are built on a nation where people give and take. I might not agree with you and you might not agree with me. But, for goodness sake, if we have an intelligent conversation we might actually come to an agreement that betters us both. Or maybe we don't come to any agreement, other than we kind of like and respect each other. How bad can that be?

I remember what Elizabeth Dole, who served under Presidents Nixon, Reagan, and Bush said about a topic that is at the forefront of our nation now, but absolutely is relevant to just about all things, "Good and honorable people disagree and should agree to respectfully disagree."

Folks, we are a nation of decent people — let's not allow outside influences change that.

Matt Mooney

Bettendorf

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0