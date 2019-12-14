Letter: Enough is enough

After reading the Dec. 11 article on the Davenport Civil Rights Commission, one has to wonder why the commission meets at all. If the commission cannot decide who is a member, how can it possibly go about its main business of handling civil rights cases?

If the commission attempts to decide cases its decisions would only be moot since some people who are not actual board members would cast their votes one way or the other.

Someone needs to step up to the plate and end this circus. If the mayor or other city officials cannot accomplish this then the state of Iowa needs to step in and be the new sheriff in town.

Patrick Mahoney

Bettendorf

