Letter: Enough of Ernst

As a military veteran, I watch the latest campaign ad by Sen. Joni Ernst, showing her military service in Iraq, with a sense of irony. I applaud her courageous service to the country, especially during the Iraq War. However, I wonder why her courage has failed her during her service in the U.S. Senate.

There were many times she could have spoken up during the past 3-plus years in the Senate. She has failed the citizens of Iowa when she hasn’t spoken up about poor decisions made by the Trump administration on national security, immigration actions, climate control, harmful education measures, the dismantling of healthcare, the disregard of the rule of law and a lengthy list of other issues.

As a woman, I am dismayed when I see Ernst used as a prop in political photos with old, white, male Republican senators. If she stood up for women’s rights for equal pay, economic opportunities and the ability to make personal healthcare decisions, then I could see the benefit of standing with her Republican colleagues. Republicans have not been known for looking out for their female constituents, and it appears she fits right in with them.