Letter: Enough of Trump, GOP should listen to voters

Enough.

President Trump accomplished enough positive things for this nation in his four years to outdistance the sum of several predecessors. In the process he alienated, disgusted and incited hatred in enough Americans and would-be supporters to flush it all down the toilet. By that lack of insight, he has left this mighty nation in the command of a degenerate communist. Surely, many advisers have suggested that his self-destruction is rooted in a bloated, unbridled ego. We know it. If he could just control that ego, he might emerge in history as the champion that he envisions himself to be.

Now he’s announced that he will run again and demonstrates inability to grasp his fundamental flaws by insulting a man who has endeared right-thinking people across the land. Enough! He is hopelessly immersed in himself. His continued bluster can only widen the rift, divide the meager support of those who yearn for a return to personal freedom and assure further erosion and rise of the socialist drive for power.

Unbridled, this man will assure another four years of inept, misguided, pathetic, floundering, perhaps to a lethal weakness that will take decades to correct. We must inform the Republican party that we will not endure the corrupt, do-nothing course they insist on. Listen to the voters. Abandon your outdated platform. Use your resources to elect a candidate who represents the people who work, who define this republic. Is there enough patriotism left in Washington to make this happen?

Bill Wohlford

Bettendorf