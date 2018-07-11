If statistics on the subject are true, there are approximately 38,000 individuals in the Quad-Cities who suffer from PTSD. That's more than the population of Bettendorf.
Davenport's fireworks laws provide a two-day window for those who want to spend their money on blowing things up in the summer. If for no other reason than to protect PTSD sufferers, not to mention the thousands of pets affected, those of you who feel the need to exercise your rights should also observe the rights of others who prefer not to involuntarily participate in such celebrations.
Local police have better things to do than run around the city chasing the jerks who violate city laws. Enough is enough.
K. T. Connett
Davenport