Letter: Enough

Growing up, I had a basic choice to sign up as a Democrat or Republican, but my grandfather told me some wise words: Never vote straight ticket; vote for the best person who tells you the truth, represents all, and responds to your concerns. He also told me to leave the world, country, state, town and neighborhood better than you got it.

Entering my senior years I can say we have messed these two wise sayings up. We have allowed extremism to be the voice of reason. Most of us, regardless of party, are in the middle when it comes to politics and life. The vast majority of us hold the same values and concerns. We love our family, friends and community. We want what is best for our children, grandchildren, friends and country.

We want fair taxes, laws and honest representatives. We want safety to walk down our streets to visit our families and friends. We want our businesses to thrive, pay their fair taxes and provide good-paying jobs for generations to come.

We are a country of many religions that should be respected. We owe it to our country, state, community, kids and grandkids to say, "enough!" Let's vote for those who tell us the truth, truly represent us all, and respect us regardless of race, gender, or social economic status. Let's tell all the extremists "enough!" Thank You.