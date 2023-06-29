Ensure we get just people in office

I know a man who said, “let me be your vengeance.”

Have you ever asked yourself how Hitler did all the horrible things he did during the ‘30s and ‘40s? Hitler might have told his followers “Let me be your vengeance.”

The man today tells his followers that he is God or the second coming. Again, I say when a man says that he is God he is actually a dog.

There is one God, and he is a jealous God. He sent his son Jesus to die on the cross as payment for our sin.

When a dog or a cult leader or lies and you follow him, he could lead you down a road to perdition.

Hear what the lord Jesus said, “you must be born again.”

Do you know where the statement “let me be your vengeance” came from? It came from God: “Vengeance is mine, and recompense, for the time when their foot shall slip; for the day of their calamity is at hand. And their doom comes swiftly.”

Germany allowed Hitler to be their vengeance or shall I say their instrument of hate. He told his followers that they would rule for a thousand years. It was closer to a thousand days. During Germany’s rule of terror 85 million died and 10 times that were wounded. We must make sure that we aren’t fooled again. What do you plan to do to ensure we get people in office that will be just?

Robert Davis

Davenport