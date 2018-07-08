Gas prices are rising, and farmers are losing money, but Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Scott Pruitt didn't seem to care.
I am writing as a friend of many longtime Midwestern farmers and families.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), farmers are making less than half of what they did five years ago, and more than half of farms are currently operating at a loss. Not only that, but due to pointless EPA regulations, retailers are prohibited from selling higher ethanol blends during the summer, the busiest travel time of the year. Less ethanol production means less demand for grain, which means less farm income.
Farmers are not the only group suffering; drivers are paying more at the pump as well. E15, a 15 percent biofuel blend, generally costs five to 10 cents less per gallon compared to regular gas. During the summer, that option disappears.
Despite President Trump's support of ending this regulation, and his promises to help rural Americans, Administrator Pruitt dragged his feet. USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue is working to get a fix in place, but Pruitt was never on board. I urge our lawmakers in Washington to hold the EPA accountable, press for a solution, and lift pointless regulations that hurt rural America.
Terrie Johnson
Hampton, Ill.
Editor's note: On Thursday, Pruitt announced his resignation.