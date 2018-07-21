“Clean air, clean water, open spaces — these should once again be the birthright of every American.”
Richard Nixon spoke these words during his state of the union address, and shortly thereafter established the Environmental Protection Agency.
The Trump administration is reversing decades of environmental protection. It is attempting to roll back vital protections for the environment, endangering the health of Americans.
For example, the EPA has tried to roll back regulations on toxic mercury, and is allowing coal companies to dump coal ash in our rivers. It has rejected an agency ban on chloripyrifos, a nerve gas pesticide that has been proven to cause neurological damage to children and infants.
It also is allowing the sale of toxic, bee-killing pesticides, which were about to be banned. Millions of pounds of these chemicals will now be applied to crops annually, making every part of the plant poisonous to all insects. They also linger in the soil and water for years.
Chemical herbicides containing trichloroethylene (TCE) have been approved by the EPA, despite evidence that they are associated with birth defects and are known carcinogens. The EPA has halted a ban on paint strippers containing methylene chloride, a dangerous chemical banned in Europe.
Contact your federal and state legislators and demand that our water, air and land be free of toxic chemicals, and that we regulate dangerous chemicals. Tell them that you want the EPA to ensure the safety of our citizens, not to ensure the profit margin of corporations.
Lori O'Dell McCollum
Rock Island