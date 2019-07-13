Candidates visit biofuel facilities in Iowa to show their support for rural jobs, clean energy, and a strong farm economy. It’s less common with sitting presidents. So it was great to see President Trump’s visit an ethanol plan last month and reaffirm his commitment to America’s farmers. I applaud President Trump and the EPA for their recent decision to remove outdated restrictions on E15 sales.
This announcement marks tremendous progress for the ag community, but there is still so much more that needs to be done. For farms like ours, the looming threat is coming from bureaucrats at the EPA who continue to approve anti-ethanol exemptions for oil refining giants.
The handouts allow select companies to secretly bypass federal biofuel laws. They have already destroyed demand for 2.6 billion gallons of biofuel, which would have been made from about a billion bushels of grain. The E15 decision was put into place to strengthen the biofuel industry, but the EPA is stalling that progress with exemptions to large companies like BP and Exxon. President Trump scored a victory for our economy with E15, but these exemptions must be addressed if we want to revitalize rural growth.
I take great pride in my farm, but the EPA actions let oil giants determine how much of our product can reach consumers – reducing options at the pump, raising fuel costs and dragging down hard-working farmers.
It is time for the administration and the EPA to finally address this critical problem.
Robb Ewoldt
Davenport