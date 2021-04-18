 Skip to main content
Letter: Equal rights
Letter: Equal rights

Unfortunately, anyone can become the victim of crime - regardless of what city or town you live in, how much money you have or how educated you may be. If you become a victim of crime in Iowa, you are not guaranteed the same constitutional rights as the person who committed the crime against you.

April 18-24 is National Crime Victims’ Rights week, a time when people across the country rally around victims, bring attention to the difficulties they face and highlight solutions to the problems they face.

Marsy’s Law for Iowa would give Iowans who unfortunately become the victims of a crime equal constitutional rights to the accused. This would not lessen the rights of the accused, but it rather would bring victims' rights more in line and give them recourse if their rights were violated.

Victims should have the constitutional right to be heard at sentencing, they should have the constitutional right to be notified if their offender is moved, and they should have the constitutional right to be protected from the accused.

This National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, I am encouraging our legislators to pass Marsy’s Law for Iowa, because victims deserve it.

Renee Connor

Bettendorf

