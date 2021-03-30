Letter: Equitable taxes

I really enjoyed the letters to the editor published on March 24. I got a good laugh at one and the other one hit the nail on the head. Kevin Wohlford’s letter made a lot of sense – something that’s in short supply in Washington. He suggested a new law that a bill may only have one simple objective and nothing else buried within it.

We really need another couple of laws to be passed in order to keep the government honest: Term Limits – just how much under the table money do our senators and congressmen need? Also, let’s do away with the IRS and instead make it a really equitable tax by instituting a federal sales tax. That way everyone pays their fair share. If you are rich and buy a lot of things, you pay your fair share. Real estate, food and prescriptions would be exempt from the federal sales tax.