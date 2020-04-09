Letter: Ernst can't be trusted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Every caucus year revives the idea that Iowans are the most politically educated voters in the country. We know fact from fiction, and anyone who tries to play us for fools will get their just desserts.

One month ago, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst told Iowans that coronavirus was being spun by Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to "stir up panic." Today, the United States leads the world in COVID-19 cases, and thousands of Iowans could lose their lives in this crisis.

Over 100,000 Iowans have filed for unemployment, and our hospitals have nowhere close to adequate levels of equipment to protect our health care workers and treat those affected.

So what has Ernst done? As Congress worked to pass relief packages, she opposed paid family leave, expanded unemployment benefits and $55 billion in new aid for hospitals. And then she tried to play us for fools. Ernst joined Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds' press conference and claimed credit for passing those relief measures, pretending like we wouldn't notice.

We need honest leadership more than ever, and Ernst has proven we cannot trust her in the midst of this pandemic. Thankfully, we can give Ernst her just desserts and elect a new senator who will fight for – and be truthful to – Iowans.