It is apparent that Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, does not represent Iowa values after she joined President Trump in Mississippi to campaign for Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. She’s the southern senator who promised she’d be in the first row to watch "public hangings" in Mississippi.
Everyone, including Sens. Ernst and Hyde-Smith, know Mississippi’s lynching history and what Hyde-Smith was alluding to with her cryptic appeal to racist voters.
Joni Ernst simply does not represent Iowa values.
Larry d’Autremont
Davenport