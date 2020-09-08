Letter: Ernst has served well

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hey, Iowans: They think you're stupid.

I was born and raised in Iowa. Iowans are down-to-earth, smart people. But I think international felon George Soros and his billionaire buddies club consider Iowans stupid. They flow their money through the Democratic Party and are trying to buy your U.S. Senate seat.

Yes, their candidate will vote the way they say, not in your best interests. They want your seat so badly that they pay an unqualified candidate to run against a good, honest veteran, Sen. Joni Ernst, who has served you so well.

Ernst's opponent is awash in advertising money, running about triple the commercials, some two or three in a row. Have you noticed their dirty lying ads, full of innuendo? I think that you are as disgusted as I am to see the manure that they spread. Don’t let them steal your vote. Go to the polls and vote for Ernst. She’s a real candidate, not a puppet of the fat cats.

Gary Smith

Milan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0