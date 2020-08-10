Letter: Ernst lost her voice

With her six year term coming to an end, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst is having trouble blowing her own horn in TV ads. One ad tells us she has been working hard, but the ad never pinpoints anything she accomplished. Six years and nothing?

We all admired her military experience, but we expected that experience to influence her senatorial term. We were flummoxed when she never found her voice after President Donald Trump abandoned the Kurds. Worse than that, much worse, was her silence at the reporting of Vladimir Putin's bounty on our military in Afghanistan.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman's firing. No comment. Federal troops in unmarked uniforms (shades of Putin in Crimea) spraying tear gas and rubber bullets at citizens whose taxes paid for their gear. Still no comment. Pulling troops out of Germany leaving many countries vulnerable to Russian encroachment, and weakening NATO. Again, no comment.

Elections are a time to take stock. Joni Ernst is simply not cost effective.

Mary Tomsche

Long Grove

