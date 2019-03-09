U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was on the front page of a newspaper near here on March 1 with the revelation that Donald Trump's long time fixer/lawyer, Michael Cohen, is a liar.
Such wisdom.
Anyone familiar with New York knows all mob-boss style New York commercial developers have fixer/lawyers and they are paid to cover the boss's backside, often with lies.
Ernst says that Americans elected Trump president in 2016, "knowing the personality, knowing President Trump the way everybody knows President Trump."
Really? Everybody? You knew before the election what we know now about Donald Trump? I don't recall you sharing this stuff with voters.
Our senator might do well to nix the political grandstanding and pay attention to our other rural Iowa stories from that day. Area schools are suffering due to declining rural population and farm loan delinquencies are the highest they've been in nine years.
Senator, while at it, as an Iowa taxpayer, check out the rest of the news and explain why $4.15 million of Iowa's affordable housing development funds have gone to an "accelerated" payment to a Gov. Kim Reynolds' crony to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit?
Iowans forward to your wisdom on these matters.
Dave Helman
Salem, Iowa