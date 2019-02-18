It should hardly astonish us that the Republicans continue to do the same thing over and over again -- and, very predictably, they still expect the same results.
The latest instance would be yet another bill meant to de-fund Planned Parenthood, which is co-sponsored by U.S. Sen Joni Ernst, R-Iowa.
Ernst has attempted to sell this bill as a "modest proposal," but if it is enacted into law, women and children will come last, especially the poor. This finding is supported by the work of Jonathan Gruber, who discovered that before Roe vs. Wade was rendered in 1973, marginal children would be 70 percent more likely to live in a single household, 35 percent more likely to die within the first year of their life and 50 percent more likely to be in a household with a welfare recipient.
He also determined that these children were 19.1 percent less likely to experience poverty in adulthood and had an incarceration rate that was 29.5 percent lower.
Now, even if we assume that the tight restriction of abortion has substantial value as a moral good, analyses that have examined the data on a global scale, like Sedgh et al., demonstrates that a reduced abortion rate is not correlated with highly prohibitive barriers to access.
Instead, relative to countries that apply no severe constraints, it’s more prevalent, by a value of 3 per 100,000, in places where it’s forbidden altogether.
On all matters of public policy, we should not expect Sen. Ernst to understand the underlying science, but we should demand that she at least defer to the experts.
Scott Roland
Cedar Rapids