 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Escorting traffic
topical

Letter: Escorting traffic

On Sunday, July 10, as I accessed the I-74 bridge ramp to Davenport, I observed the lights from a squad car. Hoping there wasn't an accident, all the traffic moved over a lane. As I got closer, I was shocked to see an officer out of his car, walking down the ramp toward Moline behind a flock of stubborn geese (who had no intention of flying).

My friends suggested I needed to add some humor to this note, like Geese Lives Matter or an officer was goosed. But in these troubled times, you're so afraid to offend others! I support all the good women and men in blue. They start their daily shift not knowing what they will encounter. I want to thank this officer for keeping motorists safe and for his act of kindness to a group of pesky geese.

I wonder how long that officer escorted those geese down the ramp toward Moline.

Carol A. Eddy

Moline

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Cover up?

Every day we are bombarded with the "news" regarding the "Covid Crisis", usually only what the administration and media want us to hear. As de…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News