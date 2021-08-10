Letter: Escorting traffic

On Sunday, July 10, as I accessed the I-74 bridge ramp to Davenport, I observed the lights from a squad car. Hoping there wasn't an accident, all the traffic moved over a lane. As I got closer, I was shocked to see an officer out of his car, walking down the ramp toward Moline behind a flock of stubborn geese (who had no intention of flying).

My friends suggested I needed to add some humor to this note, like Geese Lives Matter or an officer was goosed. But in these troubled times, you're so afraid to offend others! I support all the good women and men in blue. They start their daily shift not knowing what they will encounter. I want to thank this officer for keeping motorists safe and for his act of kindness to a group of pesky geese.

I wonder how long that officer escorted those geese down the ramp toward Moline.

Carol A. Eddy

Moline

