Letter: Esther King is a fraud

The Congressional race pitting Eric Sorensen against Esther King is a study in contrasts. Sorensen was born and raised in Rockford, graduated from Northern Illinois University, and has worked as a meteorologist during the past two decades at television stations in Rockford and the Quad Cities. His many involvements in community service include Project Tornado, an educational program in schools. Sorensen’s track record reveals a person who values honesty, civility, and rationality, and who is committed to protecting the rights of individuals now under attack,

King is a dishonest carpetbagger. She describes herself as a former aid worker in Afghanistan, but her parents reported that during her few weeks in that country she actually worked for their evangelical “crusade.” King claims to be a successful entrepreneur, but the facts reveal the opposite. There is no record of four companies in her resume ever existing, one is a shell, and another was involuntarily dissolved. Hired as a political operative by the Rauner administration, she was fired a year later. King’s law firm, King and Clark, LLC, is a front. The deception begins with the firm’s name since, unlike normal law practices, Clark is the partner’s first name. King and Clark, LLC has no website, but Clark Miljush does have a website for his solo practice. The “office” of King and Clark, LLC is also King’s home address.