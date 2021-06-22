Letter: Etched on our brains

Our belief in continuous progress, a progress to the stars and beyond, no limit to what we can do, took a hit full face from the evil microbe, COVID-19. The future rubbed our face in the dirt, smiled, and intoned "fools" under its breath.

Maybe the future needed to bring us down a notch, but I don’t think we were so full of hubris to deserve over a year of worldwide torture. The masks are now coming off, and we are overjoyed to no longer play the bandit. Yet our unmasked faces have changed during these fateful months. We are slower to smile and laugh because the pandemic is etched on our brains. We have glimpsed the abyss, and the sight of hell does ring a bell resounding through our lives.