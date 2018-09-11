The ethanol industry is critical to the Midwest, supporting thousands of jobs and adding billions of dollars to our economy. It also drives corn demand at a time when Iowa farm family income is at the lowest level in over a decade. However, the sale of renewable fuels produced in the region are limited by outdated Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations that restrict which fuels can be offered during the busy summer driving season. How did we get here?
The recent EPA administrator, Scott Pruitt, failed to act and deliver some certainty and fair access for Midwest producers. Biofuel blends offer an affordable, cleaner alternative to traditional gasoline. E15, for example, is a fuel blend containing 15 percent ethanol that burns more efficiently and costs an average of 5 to 10 cents less per gallon than regular gasoline, which directly benefits consumers as well.
The new acting EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler, is in a great position to finally provide relief to the rural community and put an end to these pointless restrictions once and for all.
It is my hope that Sens. Ernst and Grassley continue to advocate for fair, expanded market access for Iowa producers. Our elected leaders need to be working directly with Acting Administrator Wheeler to make sure it happens without delay.
Bob Bowman
DeWitt