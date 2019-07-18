U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst was recently featured in this newspaper supporting ethanol, particularly E-85.
Shortly after this story appeared I saw a newscast on a local channel regarding the increasing problem of nitrates poisoning our water in Iowa. The newscast claimed that nitrates in the water caused 2,000 cancer cases per year in Iowa.
Where do the nitrates in the water in Iowa come from? They come from farmers fertilizing their fields with nitrogen. Ethanol, despite claims to the contrary, is not a good renewable source of energy. We only have ethanol fuel because it is subsidized by the federal government as a sop to one of the most powerful political blocs in the country – the farmers.
The feds increase the demand (price) for corn by subsidizing ethanol production, coercing consumers to buy it, which raises the demand for corn and that raises the price paid to farmers. Farmers then dump nitrates on their fields to increase their production of corn (for ethanol production) which we really do not need, thus poisoning the water that we all drink — which kills Iowans and poisons our ground water and kills ponds and lakes. Silly, huh?
Kerry Etringer
Davenport