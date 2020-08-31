Letter: Evans is the right one

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let's get it right. Glen Evans, a candidate for the Illinois House of Representatives, 72nd District, is the right candidate at the right time. Glen Evans has the experience and knowledge needed to get the 72nd District on the right track.

In these turbulent times it takes true grit to straighten things out and get things done. Glen has seen both sides of the aisle in action and it is no secret that he doesn't hide his feelings. Glen is knowledgeable in city, county and state government issues and procedures; this is not his first rodeo. He fully supports the 1st and 2nd constitutional amendments and is pro-life. He can look someone in the eye while stating his opinions and answering your questions.

Glen is a member of the Rock Island County NAACP Religious Affairs Ministry, and a community activist. He has served on several internal and external community committees. He has personally faced several life situations that give him a broad understanding of what it takes to get things done in this outrageous anti-police environment; he supports the blue. Make no mistake about it, Republican candidate Glen Evans is the right candidate at the right time with the right attitude and with the right sensitivities to get this state on the right track.

Visit his website, glenevansil72.com. A vote for Glen is a vote for a better community.