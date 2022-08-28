Letter: Even Dems know loan plan stinks

Is the Biden bribe constitutional? I’m referring to the dropping of $10,000 of student loan debt. Pelosi said in July 2021 “Student loan forgiveness has to be an act of congress.” So why didn’t the Democrats pass such a law since they have the house and senate? Probably because they know it is terrible policy.

The left thinks a nine year old is competent enough to choose their gender, yet and 18 year old is too incompetent to know what they were signing up for when they took out the loans.

Have you noticed the two things the government has stuck their nose in has outpaced inflation? Student loans and health care.

What is fair in passing the responsibility from the person that took out the loan onto the tax payers? What is fair about the paying of some loans while responsible students paid their loans off? What is fair for forgiving the loan of one person while another looked at the cost and choose a different direction to go with their life?

In 1993 “The Student Loan Reform Act” officially implements the Direct Lending program. Under this program, the government can now directly lend to student loan borrowers, instead of through a private institution, which had been the only system since 1965.

College tuition and fees, in the United States, have increased by 1200% since 1980.

Just another example of “I’m from the government and I’m here to help” you should run away as fast as you can.

Jim Turner

Fenton, Ill.