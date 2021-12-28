Letter: Even when you're blue, do what you know to be true

Now that Christmas has crescendoed, some of us are back to our complicated and chaotic lives. Others of us have moved from "ho, ho, ho" to humdrum. Has your "fa-la-la-la-la" turned to blah-blah-blah?

Elvis popularized a song called "Blue Christmas" 60 years ago and some of us are humming it to ourselves this week.

In Matthew, things went south (literally) for Joseph and Mary when they had to flee to Egypt after Jesus was born. This part of the Christmas narrative is drenched in tears and fears, pain and problems, lament and loss. The picture is not pretty and is usually kept off the cover of our Christmas cards and out of our Christmas carols.

I love this quote: "When the song of the angels is stilled, when the star in the sky is gone, when the kings and princes are home, when the shepherds are back with their flocks, then the real work of Christmas begins."

Life is often not like what we planned. Blahs come, plans change, life happens but God is great, and he is good and he’s in charge. He loves to bring blessing from brokenness, triumph from tragedy, and he can turn your mess into a message.