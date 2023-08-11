Um, Mr. (John) Dixel, wouldn't news organizations, social media and even word of mouth be broadcasting videos, how-to instructions and stories of using a gun to deflect bullets?

Does just owning a gun prevent another gun from firing or is it necessary to hold a gun in your hand and actively knock a bullet from its trajectory? That's how guns save lives, right? You're not thinking that shooting someone who fires a gun is saving lives, do you?