Letter: Examine the issues before you vote

With midterm elections only days away, issues such as inflation, immigration and police are getting lots of attention. Let's put some of this to rest.

1) Inflation is worldwide and largely due to the pandemic and Russia's attack on Ukraine. There's little either the administration or congress can do about it.

2) Immigration is mostly a talking point since neither party has done anything about it other than assign blame. Most immigrants are coming here for a better life. They are not gang affiliated drug mules.

3) Almost nobody wants to defund the police. Some nut case made the statement following multiple incidents of police misconduct, and Bingo! Talking point. Painting all candidates with the same brush is idiotic and a dis-service to us all. These issues are inflammatory, but inconsequential.

That leaves the most important issue facing voters now. Democracy or autocracy? No autocratic country has a robust economy. None.

One party wants to govern, the other just wants to win.

Christina Bohannan is a law professor. She doesn't want to defund the police. That ad is a lie.

Deidre DeJear doesn't want to defund the police. That ad is a lie.

Democracy or autocracy? Mr. Grassley and Ms. Reynolds have continued to support a wannabe dictator who incited an insurrection to prevent his duly elected successor from taking office. Both have placed party over country and do not deserve to be re-elected. Claiming to be for Law and Order while ignoring the violence of January 6 is unconscionable.

Cecil Chapman

Davenport