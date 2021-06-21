Letter: Exceptional

I've been seeing all the negative publicity regarding former Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz, and it just isn't true. I personally cannot disagree more. I had the pleasure of working for Roxanna for four years working the polls, and let me state for a fact that she was the most professional, dedicated, procedure-oriented person I've ever had the pleasure to work with. I say this because she treated us with respect.

Believe me, she went above and beyond in her role. Additionally, she actually cared about her employees. She sent us into a Covid war and gave us hazard pay. It was a very trying time for everyone. A few people actually came down with Covid. Many of us were a prime target as older adults. She also treated us with professional courtesy along with compassion.

I'm furious that she is being condemned for her decision. She actually knew that we were people and not a number of faceless seasonal employees. She worked many long, hard hours and always treated us with professional, compassionate courtesy. Another point: If she was so inept in her position. Why did it take 20 years for the county to see that? Really! Dig deeper, ask those that worked for her and you'll get a completely different picture. It's not one-sided. There are many different facets to the position. Roxanna is an exceptional professional woman, and that needs to be honored.