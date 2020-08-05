Letter: Excessive restrictions

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's decision to shut down fall sports and schools in general is inconsistent. This announcement comes two weeks after the CDC’s Dr. Robert Redfield pointed out an alarming trend: suicides and drug overdoses have surpassed the death rate for COVID-19 among high school students. Regarding the COVID-19 lock-down, he said, "there has been another cost that we’ve seen, particularly in high schools. We’re seeing, sadly, far greater suicides now than we are deaths from COVID. We’re seeing far greater deaths from drug overdose … than we are seeing the deaths from COVID. For the overall social being of individuals … let’s work together and find out how we can find common ground to get these schools open in a way that people are comfortable and safe."

Redfield is right about the overall social wellbeing of students, many of whom need a healthy outlet for both their physical and mental health. Shutting down certain youth recreational sports is an overreaction, especially when all the experts say that young people are less likely to contract the virus, are less likely to spread it to others and are less likely to have severe symptoms if they do contract COVID-19.