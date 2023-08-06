I was so very glad to read the article in your paper that the Capitol Theater has been restored.

I worked in that theater while I was in high school, about 1970. I was in a ticket booth that had a little half door in the back so you had to practically get on your knees to get in the booth. At the time I was one of the highest paid people, making 80 cents per hour. The candy girls and ushers only made 60 cents per hour. When there was a Disney movie that was showing the line would be out the door and around the block. Admission was only 75 cents.

We had to have two people in the ticket booth because the children would give you their crumpled-up dollar, which was handed off to the second person because the first person didn't have time to straighten out the money and give the ticket. By the end of our shift our hands would be black from handling the money. I hope I get a chance to see the new renovations.

Kathe Diamond

Bettendorf