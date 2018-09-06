There have been recent references to E-Verify recently, as an underutilized system that is supposed to verify if an immigrant is documented or not. I question how accurate this is if a false ID did not trigger the system.
I would suggest that many IDs are false, considering the number of work visas not being sufficient to cover the jobs that employers say that they need. U.S. Sen. Grassley said in a recently that he gets concerns about the need for more workers at many agricultural forums that he goes to. This confirms that the number of allowable visas should be adjusted to meet the need. This means increasing the allotment of visas allowed, not restricting with cruel laws.
Employer applications for worker visas should be simplified so that they can bring in workers with legal visas, perhaps, starting the process in the requested country. This may take some trips to requested countries living in dire conditions now. This might lead to more oversight of the employees that are obtained in this method, possibly eliminating the need for false IDs.
Jane Broughton
Davenport