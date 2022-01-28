Letter: Expanding voting

I am writing with regard to Bill Bloom’s Jan. 22 letter to the editor. He suggests that Democrats are attacking tools that would protect the integrity of the vote, when the opposite is true. The voting laws that Democrats are trying to regulate unfairly target people of color and those who live in marginalized communities.
The Democrats' bills mandate automatic voter registration and would expand early and mail-in voting. There is no evidence that these voter laws contribute to fraud. Instead, these rules increase voter participation, especially by racial minorities. The bills also eliminate partisan gerrymandering, impose new transparency on dark money, tighten ethics standards and create a public financing option for congressional campaigns. The legislation would impose standards on removing people from voting rolls, and on providing drop boxes for early voting ballots. There would be national standards for voter ID, protections for non-partisan state and local officials who face increased threats, and safeguards for secure ballots and voting systems. It would also resume oversight of election law in states that have a history of discrimination, according to Reuters.
I would also challenge Mr. Bloom’s statement that "nobody is for Bull Connor, or the KKK or Jefferson Davis." Membership in hate groups has increased dramatically in recent years, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, with over a thousand hate groups currently in the U.S.; and statues of Jefferson Davis still stand in state capitols in Alabama, Virginia and Kentucky, instead of in museums where they belong.
Lori McCollum
Rock Island