I am submitting this letter because of the frustration we have experienced with the Postal Service.

I am 70 years old and for the first 68 years have never had a letter lost or failed to deliver. In the last 18 months we have had the misfortune of four failures to complete the transaction and dozens of late deliveries of letters (more than 10 days transit).

Now I can’t absolutely blame the Postal Service, but my experience with our own delivery leaves me leaning that way. They have mostly been bills and at least three have never shown up. It is possible that the businesses might have screwed up (they too have cut customer service), but I doubt that they are the primary source. I know that the Constitution references the Postal Service (Article 1 Section 8) so I believe I am on firm ground expecting better from them.

I am probably railing at windmills, but I would hope that for all the trillions that the government spends they could provide better for those who can’t, don’t, or don’t want to use the internet for ALL of their communication and transactions.

Tim Brown

Davenport