Letter: Expect more

We are all affected when domestic terrorists stage a deadly coup on our democracy. We do not all react the same.

The response of U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks seems particularly disturbing. Her televised remarks last week included these words: "We’d strongly encourage people to disperse and to peacefully protest in another part of the capitol..."

When our capitol building has been breached, the safety of our entire Congress placed in jeopardy, and our democratic form of government assaulted while in session, I expect, no demand, that anyone representing me in Washington be a whole lot more forceful than, "Now boys, just be nice and go play somewhere else."

"Strongly encourage" should have been "demand". "People" should read "terrorists"; "peacefully protest" should be labeled what it is, "an act of insurrection". And what of "another part of the capitol" — the Supreme Court, the vice-president's home, the treasury….? How about "jail"?