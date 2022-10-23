Letter: Experience sets Hart apart in sheriff's race

I would like to take this opportunity to share my viewpoint concerning the upcoming Rock Island County Sheriff election. I am familiar with both candidates on the ballot. Both men are kind, caring and compassionate individuals. Darren Hart, though, brings considerably more experience and knowledge, proven leadership and a higher level of expertise to the position.

Working a span of 28 years in law enforcement, Darren Hart has established professional and benevolent relationships with other law enforcement executives in the immediate Quad-Cities area. As a graduate of the FBI National Academy, he has also developed a reputable and honorable law enforcement network throughout the United States.

Darren Hart’s demonstrated commitment in performing his personal and professional life with integrity, devotion and dedication has earned him numerous promotions. He is currently the Rock Island County Chief Deputy. Darren Hart is an exemplary and trustworthy leader, which undoubtably resulted in the endorsement by his peers with the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office FOP Lodge #61. This accomplishment alone speaks volumes!

I can assure you Darren Hart will continue to provide exceptional service equally among everyone residing, working or travelling through Rock Island County. He will represent our part of Illinois with distinguished character and commit the sheriff’s department to the highest of standards.

Please join me in supporting Darren on Nov. 8 with your vote!

Robert Atherton

Illinois State Police Region II Commander, Major – retired

Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Session #230