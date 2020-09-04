Letter: Explain this

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Can somebody help me understand this? It will probably take some "man 'splaining" because I suspect the "old boy" network here. Scott County Supervisor John Maxwell pays $7,612 in county property taxes on his dairy farm assessed at $624,000 in 2016, but $435,00 in 2020, according to an Aug. 27 article.

There are 19 buildings on the 37-acre farm, including "a huge milking parlor." Only recent aerial photos revealed recent improvements.

In contrast, I have a two-bedroom, brick home in McClellan Heights, modest for that area. City taxes are $3,678 yearly based on $178,110 (their appraisal). I have one outbuilding: a garage. I have two head of "livestock:" two Labs. Being "fixed," they have no breeding potential and generate no revenue. A potential source of income is my Japanese Garden acclaimed by visitors as "gorgeous," but admission charges would change my status to commercial. Nope, won't work.

My dad was a dairy farmer and supervisor in Buena Vista County in the 1960s and '70s. The only "perk" I remember him ever getting was maybe a ham at Christmas from a cement company. Not even our gravel road was paved. Are Maxwell's taxes a perk? I suspect we'd all like it 'splained.

Alice J. Nielsen

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0