Letter: Explanation, please

Back in April we heard a lot about the metrics that were guiding Gov. Kim Reynolds' coronavirus decisions. I would like her to explain how the metrics justify her recent decision that students must return to classrooms this fall, given the increases in cases in the state.
I would also appreciate an explanation why children and teachers are going to be safe to return to school but grocery store workers are not able to accept bottle and can returns.
Jayne Rose
Bettendorf
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.