Explore this president for the kind of immoral person he is.
Just before the 2016 presidential election I decided that if Hillary Clinton didn’t win it was because God was going to let Donald Trump win. It was the only way the American citizens would find out what a crook Donald Trump has been all his life.
Michael Cohen, his personal lawyer, went to jail for three years for lying for Trump.
He warned that anyone who would try to protect and cover up for Trump will pay a high price. A good example is Sen. Lindsey Graham who at one time called Trump a race-baiting bigot, a kook and someone who is unfit for office. Now, since Trump lets him play golf at his beautiful golf country club for free, he is out there defending Trump.
I hope Franklin Graham stops supporting Trump or he will pay the price by Christians who don’t care for Trump.
I wouldn’t support or attend a church where the preacher supports Trump.
I truly believe if Trump had ordered the border patrol to shoot the immigrants in the legs some Americans would sit around and do nothing.
God is watching and in Romans 12:19 he said: "Vengeance is Mine; I will repay."
Oscar Perez,
Moline