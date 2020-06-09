Letter: Exposing vanity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In 1767 a smallpox epidemic was ravaging Siberia. An effective prophylactic was available, but the poor and uneducated serfs feared the unknown and refused vaccination.

Catherine the Great, the empress of Russia, in an effort to reduce her subjects' terror, was publicly inoculated, as was her son.

Fast forward 253 years: Do you suppose Catherine the Great would be too vain to wear a face covering in public, if her subjects were asked to do so?

William E. Davis

Davenport

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0