Letter: Exposing vanity

In 1767 a smallpox epidemic was ravaging Siberia. An effective prophylactic was available, but the poor and uneducated serfs feared the unknown and refused vaccination.
Catherine the Great, the empress of Russia, in an effort to reduce her subjects' terror, was publicly inoculated, as was her son.
Fast forward 253 years: Do you suppose Catherine the Great would be too vain to wear a face covering in public, if her subjects were asked to do so?
William E. Davis
Davenport
