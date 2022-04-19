 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Extend the child tax credit

I ask Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, and our Iowa representatives, to adopt tax policies that will mean wealthy individuals whose portfolios have swelled and are still growing, yet they pay little or no taxes on these funds. These gains can be converted to cash and used to purchase whatever their owner wishes at will. Whereas, those individuals and families living from check to check have no choice but to spend their wages to support themselves and their families here and now. The fact that they are called "unearned" is a mere "cover" to treat them differently.

Pleases extend the Child Tax Credit payments and take steps to tax the capital gains of those earning $300,000/year or more.

Sister Mary Rehmann, CHM

Davenport

